Fernando Mendoza Will Be a Star for the Raiders

Fernando Mendoza’s time is finally here. The 2026 No. 1 overall pick is set to make his first career start for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after veteran Kirk Cousins was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Some people will read his benching to start the season as a red flag, but it was the plan all along. The decision aligned with the Raiders’ initial plan to develop Mendoza behind a veteran, and he spent the first half of the year learning from a four-time Pro Bowler. Mendoza isn’t some raw project, either. He’s a Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana to a national championship, one of the most unlikely title runs in college football history. At Indiana he was accurate, poised, tough in the pocket and at his best in big moments. Those traits carry over to the NFL.

He also has all the physical tools. At 6-foot-5, he can see the whole field and make every throw, and he flashed it as soon as he put on a Raiders uniform. In his preseason debut against the Cardinals, he demonstrated efficiency, connecting on 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 97 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Nobody is claiming his summer was perfect. There were rookie mistakes, and early reports said he showed promise but struggled with inconsistent pass protection and unproven receivers. But that’s the point: Mendoza showed flashes in tough conditions, and he’s had months since then to master Klint Kubiak’s offense from the sideline. Plenty of great quarterbacks started their careers on the bench, and history shows top picks can succeed even with a delayed starting debut.

What will turn Mendoza into a star is the situation around him. The Raiders have built around him on purpose, adding veteran pieces like center Tyler Linderbaum to protect him, and the rest of this season is all about his development. He doesn’t need to win right away. He needs to grow, take his lumps and build chemistry with his receivers before next year. Seattle will be a tough first test, and he’ll probably have some ugly moments over the next eight weeks. Every young quarterback does. But Mendoza has the size, the arm, the processing and the winning track record that franchise quarterbacks are made of. He gets his first real chance on Sunday, and Raiders fans should enjoy it. He’s going to be the face of the franchise for a long time.