The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s Sleeping Giants

Right now, the Eagles are a mess. They lost their seventh straight game and are now 2-7 at the bye week, and they have the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. Last week they were fifth in the draft order, and they could move up during the bye, since all four of the teams ahead of them are going to be in action. But the season Philly fans are suffering through is setting up the franchise’s next run. The Eagles are on track for a top-five pick, and Howie Roseman has been here before. Since becoming Eagles GM in 2010, he has made just four picks in the top 10: Lane Johnson (No. 4 in 2013), Carson Wentz (No. 2 in 2016), DeVonta Smith (No. 10 in 2021) and Jalen Carter (No. 9 in 2023). Two of those became cornerstones of a Super Bowl team, and another helped win one. The Eagles’ next premium pick could do the same.

What makes them dangerous is how much draft capital Roseman has stockpiled. He tore the roster down by trading away big names. He traded WR A.J. Brown for a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027, then dealt defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. After those moves, the Eagles have a whopping 10 first- and second-round picks over the next three years — four of which were acquired in trade. Here’s what that looks like: 2027: Eagles 1st Rd, Jaguars 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd; 2028: Eagles 1st Rd, Patriots 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd, Ravens 2nd Rd; 2029: Eagles 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd, Jaguars 2nd Rd. That’s five first-round picks in three drafts. Most rebuilding teams would love to have half that.

That’s why nobody should count Philadelphia out for long. FanSided made the case that there were simply too many holes moving forward for Roseman to fill via free agency and trade. It means a step back in the near term, but realistically, this core had exhausted its potential anyway. Roseman didn’t let an aging roster slowly fall apart. He cashed it in at the right time. With a likely top-five pick in April, an extra first-rounder from Jacksonville, two more first-rounders the year after, and a front office known for drafting well and trading aggressively, the Eagles can rebuild their roster faster than almost anyone. The rest of the NFC East is enjoying Philly’s down year for now. They shouldn’t get used to it. The Eagles are a sleeping giant, and they’ll be back in the playoff race next season.