Sam Hartman To Join ABC’s “The Bachelor” For Season 30 In 2027

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been named the star of ABC’s “The Bachelor” which will begin its 30th season in March 2027.

Now that Hartman is going from the gridiron to the small screen, let’s take a look at some other pro athletes who made the jump from the world of sports to the world of reality TV, as it’s actually a longer list than you may realize.

Brad Culpepper (NFL) – Survivor

Brad Culpepper spent nine seasons in the NFL as a starter for the Vikings, Buccaneers, and Bears before retiring in 2000.

After his retirement, he challenged himself differently by taking on reality TV’s toughest game: Survivor.

Culpepper competed twice on Survivor, placing 15th his first time before returning a second time and placing second and playing a much more impressive overall game.

John Rocker (MLB) – Survivor

John Rocker was a very controversial figure during and after his MLB career mainly for the numerous comments he made including a racist and homophobic rant that went viral about why he would never play for a New York-based team.

His controversial nature carried into his post-playing career as he too starred on Survivor shortly after Culpepper, where he was portrayed as a hothead who had a tense argument with a female contestant on the season that turned very nasty very quickly.

Rocker placed 16th and was a very early boot in the season, but he left his mark on the show as he did in the MLB during his short career.

Deontay Wilder (Boxing) – Traitors

Deontay Wilder is one of the most popular stars in the world of boxing, and was the WBC Heavyweight Champion for five years before losing it in 2020.

After his long title reign, Wilder’s hype train cooled off a bit but he still remained one of the biggest names in boxing, and that popularity landed him on the second season of Peacock’s Traitors where he exited the game early after the stress of the game took its toll on him mentally.

Terrell Owens (NFL) – Dancing With The Stars

Terrell Owens was one of the best and most influential receivers in NFL history during his 15+ year career, putting up over 15,000 yards and being named to five All-Pro First Teams.

He would go on to star in numerous other reality TV shows from The Challenge to his own “T.O. Show” on VH1, but perhaps his most notable stop in reality TV came when he starred in the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars, where he finished sixth place.

Sam Hartman (NFL) – QB1: Beyond The Lights

That’s right, for those of you who know, this isn’t Sam Hartman’s first venture into the world of reality television.

When he was a senior in high school, Hartman was one of the stars of Netflix’s reality TV show “QB1: Beyond The Lights” which followed several of the top-rated quarterback recruits in high school football as they embarked on their final seasons before heading off to college.

Hartman was a senior at Oceanside Collegiate Academy and at the time committed to play for Wake Forest, but later transferred to Notre Dame.