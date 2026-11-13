Javonte Williams’ Workload Keeps Him Startable Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10

Javonte Williams carried the ball 20 times, caught four passes and scored the game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

That production gives him a way to return starter value when San Francisco makes the yards harder to come by.

Javonte Williams’ Receiving Work Matters Against San Francisco

The 49ers entered Week 10 allowing 3.3 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns. Dallas can put together a productive offensive drive and still have several Williams carries stopped short of the first-down marker. If San Francisco jumps ahead, the Cowboys may lean on Dak Prescott earlier than usual, giving Williams fewer opportunities to wear down the front.

Williams’ four catches against the Colts show how he can stay involved through that kind of game. Those receptions produced 23 yards and 6.3 full-PPR points on their own. A few short completions would help him reach a usable fantasy total even if the first series of carries goes nowhere. A Dallas drive that reaches the goal line can do even more for his week, given how often the Cowboys have leaned on him to finish drives this season.