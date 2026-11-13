Why Jordan Love Is Still a Week 10 Fantasy Start Against the Vikings

Jordan Love earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors against New England. His next test is a Minnesota Vikings defense that already showed how quickly it can turn one of his best yardage days into a frustrating afternoon.

Love threw for 387 yards in the first meeting, but Minnesota pulled away after forcing two fourth-quarter turnovers. The rematch at Lambeau Field puts a premium on how Green Bay protects him when Brian Flores brings pressure.

Green Bay Has Answers If They Can Pick Up the Blitz

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden give Love two receivers who can turn a clean throw into a gain downfield. The matchup favors Love when he gets the ball out before the rush arrives or gets enough time to exploit the coverage behind it.