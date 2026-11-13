What to Watch Before Setting Your AJ Brown Lineup in Week 10

AJ Brown traveled with the New England Patriots to Munich after missing the past two games. Fantasy managers have two decisions to make before Sunday’s kickoff against the Detroit Lions. First, check whether he is active. Then decide how much you trust his workload in his first game back.

Detroit Offers Some Room for a Big Play

The Lions entered the week allowing 8.0 yards per target to wide receivers, 17th in the league. Their 3.6% touchdown rate allowed to the position ranked eighth. Drake Maye can give Brown a chance on an intermediate throw or a contested catch downfield, but managers who start him should be comfortable with the possibility that the yardage comes without a touchdown.

Brown has nine catches for 101 yards in three appearances this season. If he rotates out on longer drives or plays mainly in certain packages, Maye can keep leaning on receivers who have been on the field more often, making Brown’s outlook a bit unclear for Week 10.