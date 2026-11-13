Why Nico Collins Is a Boom-or-Bust WR2 in Week 10

CJ Stroud threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns against the Chargers in Week 9. Nico Collins caught one of those scores, but he saw four targets. That is the number fantasy managers should take into Houston’s Week 10 trip to Cleveland.

Collins can still convert limited chances into a useful fantasy day, but he has less room for a quiet target count against a Browns defense that has made life difficult for outside receivers.

The Houston Texans Have More Places to Go With the Football

Collins drew 14.3% of Houston’s targets over his last four games, Tank Dell had 105 receiving yards against the Chargers, including a 63-yard play, and gave Stroud another way to attack downfield. Houston can sustain a drive even when Collins goes several plays without a target.

Cleveland has played single-high coverage on 73.6% of snaps, the highest rate entering Week 10. Collins averaged 2.13 yards per route against those looks from Week 5 onward. That gives him a path to a big play if Stroud has time and the deep safety gets pulled away from his side.