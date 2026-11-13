Can Matthew Golden and Christian Watson Both Deliver Against the Vikings?

Matthew Golden caught 10 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown against New England. The more useful number for his rematch with Minnesota is 35. That is how many targets Golden drew across his past three games.

That workload makes him a Week 10 starter even with the Vikings’ pass rush threatening to shorten the time Jordan Love has to throw.

Matthew Golden Has Room to Produce Alongside Christian Watson

Watson had 171 receiving yards in the same game in which Golden went for 164. Green Bay showed it can create downfield opportunities for both receivers, and Golden also finished with seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown the week before. The combination of steady targets and scoring chances gives him multiple paths to a useful PPR line.

Minnesota uses zone coverage on more than 90% of their defensive snaps entering Week 10, Golden has averaged 2.38 yards per route against zone this season, giving him more chances to excel.