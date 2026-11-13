Can Drake London’s Target Volume Hold Up Against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Drake London has 692 receiving yards and one touchdown through nine games. That imbalance explains why the Atlanta Falcons’ leading receiver can feel like a fantasy letdown even when he has a productive afternoon.

Against Kansas City in Week 10, his role in the passing game is enough to keep him in lineups.

Drake London’s Usage With Michael Penix Jr. Gives Him a Floor

London has averaged 8.3 targets per game with Penix starting, if Kansas City takes an early lead, London should see enough volume to turn this game into a useful PPR total.

Kansas City has held opposing receivers to 20.1 combined PPR points or fewer in half of its games. Just last week, the Chiefs held Adonai Mitchell without a catch on seven targets. London’s role is different, but that result shows how target volume can lose value against this defense when the throws are hard to complete.