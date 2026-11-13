Why DJ Moore’s Route Share Matters More Than His Matchup in Week 10

DJ Moore’s past two games for the Buffalo Bills showed how wide his fantasy range can be. He caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore, then finished with three catches for 25 yards against Minnesota.

Josh Allen gives Moore a chance to change his week with one downfield throw. For fantasy managers facing a close lineup decision, the more important question is how often Moore will be running routes against the New York Jets.



The Jets enter Week 10 allowing the eighth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers. Buffalo can also turn to James Cook if it takes an early lead. A low-volume passing game would leave Moore relying on a concentrated share of Allen’s throws or a long completion to avoid another quiet week.

