Denzel Boston nearly hit 100 yards against New Orleans, then missed the first two practices ahead of Week 10 with a toe injury. The Cleveland Browns rookie also gets a quarterback change against the Houston Texans, with Deshaun Watson reclaiming the job from Shedeur Sanders.

Boston has the big-play ability to make a fantasy lineup work on a single catch. This week, fantasy managers need to decide how much risk they can afford on the other snaps.

Houston’s Coverage Gives Boston a Tougher Path to Another Big Play

Boston’s 60-yard catch accounted for most of his Week 9 yardage. His other five catches gained 38 yards. Sanders delivered the long completion. With Watson back under center, Boston’s share of the targets is worth watching alongside KC Concepcion Jr. and Harold Fannin Jr.

The Texans use single-high coverage on 58.8% of snaps. Against looks with one deep safety, Boston had drawn a target on 15% of his routes and averaged 0.63 yards per route. Houston has still allowed yards to outside receivers over the past five games, so a favorable one-on-one can give Boston a chance downfield. If the Texans’ front forces Watson to get rid of the ball early, the risk for Boston becomes even greater.

