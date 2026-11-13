What CJ Henderson’s Extension Means for the Atlanta Falcons After the Jessie Bates III Trade

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a two-year contract extension with cornerback CJ Henderson, less than a year after promoting him from their practice squad.

The deal is worth up to $20 million and includes nearly $11 million guaranteed.

What the Extension Means for the Falcons’ Secondary

Atlanta traded safety Jessie Bates III to Jacksonville ahead of the deadline, leaving DeMarcco Hellams in the starting lineup next to Xavier Watts. Keeping Henderson gives Jeff Ulbrich continuity at outside corner while the Falcons evaluate their new safety pairing. It also lets Atlanta keep Avieon Terrell in the slot, where the team has been using him this season.