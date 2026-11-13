Why the Milwaukee Brewers Want to Extend William Contreras and Are Open to Trading Trevor Megill

After winning the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers are already telling teams they plan to keep World Series MVP William Contreras and would like to sign him to an extension.

While this is the case for Contreras, the Brewers have started to listen to offers for Trevor Megill.

What a Trevor Megill Trade Would Mean for the Bullpen

Megill saved 30 games for the second straight season and posted a 2.63 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 15 walks in 61 innings. Milwaukee has dealt established closers before, sending Josh Hader to San Diego in 2022 and Devin Williams to the Yankees in December 2024. With a year of control left, Megill gives the Brewers another chance to turn a reliever into a player they can keep beyond next season.

Abner Uribe is the clearest candidate to close if Milwaukee makes a deal. He had a 1.97 ERA and six saves in 2026, but moving him into the ninth inning would leave his setup innings to cover.