Malik Nabers Leaves Without Speaking to Reporters After New York Giants’ 24–21 Loss

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers left without speaking to reporters after Thursday night’s 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Nabers caught five of seven targets for 44 yards, with 37 of those yards coming on one catch to open a third-quarter drive. A few snaps later, Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu punched the ball out after another Nabers reception. Safety Jeremy Reaves recovered at the Washington 20-yard line, ending a New York scoring opportunity.