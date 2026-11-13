undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL
Malik Nabers’ Quiet Exit Caps a Crushing New York Giants Loss to Washington
By Marissa Myers,5 days ago
Malik Nabers Leaves Without Speaking to Reporters After New York Giants’ 24–21 Loss
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers left without speaking to reporters after Thursday night’s 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Nabers caught five of seven targets for 44 yards, with 37 of those yards coming on one catch to open a third-quarter drive. A few snaps later, Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu punched the ball out after another Nabers reception. Safety Jeremy Reaves recovered at the Washington 20-yard line, ending a New York scoring opportunity.