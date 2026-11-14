Two Rivers is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from new grads to seasoned nurses and surgical staff. If you’re looking for steady hours and solid pay in patient care, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Aurora Health Care Location: Two Rivers, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This ED role is built for newer RNs who want fast-paced, hands-on experience. You’ll use the full nursing process, work closely with a care team, float as needed, and grow through ongoing education and professional development.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Two Rivers, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by setting up instruments, keeping a sterile field, and helping the team deliver safe care. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and strong on infection control.

Employer: North Shore Health – Hamilton Health Services

Location: Two Rivers, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Casual/PRN

Full-time, Part-time, Casual/PRN Salary: Up to $30/hour

Work in skilled nursing and rehab with flexible scheduling across all shifts. New CNAs are welcome, with hands-on training, health, dental, vision, 401(k) options, PTO, holidays, and on-demand pay up to 50% of prior-day earnings.

Note: There is a second posting for CNAs with the same employer, pay, and duties. It appears to be the same role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: North Shore Health – Hamilton Health Services

Location: Two Rivers, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Casual/PRN

Full-time, Part-time, Casual/PRN Salary: $47.50–$50.00/hour

Join a skilled nursing and rehab team with strong hourly pay, flexible shifts, and solid benefits. As a CMS-approved facility, they may help eligible nurses get up to $40,000 in student loan repayment plus a $10,000 stipend, or up to a $10,000 stipend for new grads without loans.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Two Rivers tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.