Two Rivers is quietly turning into a hot spot for remote-friendly, high-paying tech roles tied to big national employers. If you’re into data, AI, or systems engineering, these listings are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Two Rivers, AK (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Work on digital adoption tools like WalkMe to make complex web apps easier to use. Great fit if you know HTML/CSS/JavaScript/jQuery and like building in-app guides, automations, and analytics-backed UX improvements.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Two Rivers, AK (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary (by GeoZone): $133,500 – $344,400 depending on work location

Senior role shaping enterprise data models, ontologies, and AI-ready data products in a Databricks-centric environment. Ideal if you have 10+ years in large-scale data architecture, strong Python/SQL/Spark, and want to drive AI transformation.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Two Rivers, AK (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary (by GeoZone): $133,500 – $344,400 depending on work location

Lead the technical team building the company’s AI data foundation and ontologies. Mix of people leadership, strategy, and hands-on data platform ownership—great if you have 8+ years in data plus management experience.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Two Rivers, AK (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary (by GeoZone): $88,300 – $227,600 depending on work location

Hands-on Python + AI/LLM + knowledge graphs role, owning work from discovery through production. Perfect if you’ve built production AI/agent systems, worked with RDF/OWL/SPARQL, and like working directly with users to ship real solutions.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Two Rivers, AK (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary (by GeoZone): $94,400 – $243,500 depending on work location

Own end-to-end data pipelines and gold-layer models that power AI agents and analytics. Strong match if you have 7+ years in large-scale data engineering, solid Python/SQL/Spark, and experience with Databricks, ontologies, and data governance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.