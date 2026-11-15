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🐱 Gentle Shy Cats in Twinsburg Looking for Quiet Homes
These sweet Twinsburg kittens are a little shy, but with patience and love, they can blossom into wonderful companions. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for timid cats, one of these girls might be your perfect match.
Gill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Summit County
- Phone: (330) 487-0333
About Gill:
Gill is a sweet but sensitive little kitten who needs time to feel safe. She may be shy at first, but once she trusts you, she becomes very affectionate and loyal.
Best home:
- Quieter home with older children only
- A family who will let her adjust at her own pace and give her space when she needs it
👉 Meet Gill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Summit County
- Phone: (330) 487-0333
About Minnow:
Minnow is a very shy little lady who needs a patient person to help her feel safe and loved. She is sensitive to new people and places and needs extra time and space before her true personality comes out.
Best home:
- Home without younger children
- Slow, gentle introductions if there are other cats in the home
- Someone willing to move at her pace and build her confidence
👉 Meet Minnow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Funnel Cake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Summit County
- Phone: (330) 487-0333
About Funnel Cake:
Funnel Cake is a shy young cat who needs gentle love and a calm space to come out of her shell. She prefers to take her time getting used to new people and places and likes to approach on her own terms.
Best home:
- Quiet, low-traffic home
- No younger children living in the home
- A patient adopter who will let her settle in slowly
👉 Meet Funnel Cake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you have a peaceful home and a patient heart, one of these shy Twinsburg kittens could be your new best friend. Please call Humane Society of Summit County at (330) 487-0333 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.