These sweet Twinsburg kittens are a little shy, but with patience and love, they can blossom into wonderful companions. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for timid cats, one of these girls might be your perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Summit County

Phone: (330) 487-0333

About Gill:

Gill is a sweet but sensitive little kitten who needs time to feel safe. She may be shy at first, but once she trusts you, she becomes very affectionate and loyal.

Best home:

Quieter home with older children only

A family who will let her adjust at her own pace and give her space when she needs it

👉 Meet Gill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Summit County

Phone: (330) 487-0333

About Minnow:

Minnow is a very shy little lady who needs a patient person to help her feel safe and loved. She is sensitive to new people and places and needs extra time and space before her true personality comes out.

Best home:

Home without younger children

Slow, gentle introductions if there are other cats in the home

Someone willing to move at her pace and build her confidence

👉 Meet Minnow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Summit County

Phone: (330) 487-0333

About Funnel Cake:

Funnel Cake is a shy young cat who needs gentle love and a calm space to come out of her shell. She prefers to take her time getting used to new people and places and likes to approach on her own terms.

Best home:

Quiet, low-traffic home

No younger children living in the home

A patient adopter who will let her settle in slowly

👉 Meet Funnel Cake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have a peaceful home and a patient heart, one of these shy Twinsburg kittens could be your new best friend. Please call Humane Society of Summit County at (330) 487-0333 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.