Twinsburg’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in controls, mechanical design, and automation. If you’re into building systems, leading projects, and solving tough technical problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: Twinsburg, OH (supports multiple sites, 50–70% travel )

(supports multiple sites, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead controls strategy for automated manufacturing and warehouse systems at America’s largest Coca-Cola bottler. You’ll set company-wide PLC standards, guide plant teams, and drive line efficiency and automation improvements.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000

Design and develop mechanical hardware for power conversion systems and advanced electronic products. Great fit if you have 3+ years in mechanical product design, strong 3D CAD skills, and want to work on aerospace and other safety‑critical applications.

Employer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

Location: Twinsburg, OH, US

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)

Not listed (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role owning automation, tooling, and process improvements in manufacturing. You’ll lead capital projects, drive lean/kaizen efforts, and coach engineers and techs while tightening cycle times and reducing costs.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them before they’re gone.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.