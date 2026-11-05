🚌 Twinsburg Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Twinsburg has some solid driving options right now, from local parts runs to higher‑paying CDL routes with big brands. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Twinsburg, OH

Salary: ~$93,000 annual target

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 6 days/week, ~1:00 pm – 1:00 am

Drive a tractor‑trailer hauling Frito‑Lay favorites like Lay’s and Doritos to stores and facilities. This is a physical, fast‑paced role with loading/unloading and long shifts, plus on‑the‑job training and full‑time benefits.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Twinsburg, OH

Salary: ~$75,000 annual target

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~1:00 pm – 1:00 am

Run longer‑distance routes moving Pepsi, Gatorade, Aquafina and more between plants and customers. You’ll need a Class A CDL, be comfortable with overnight trips when needed, and handle basic loading checks and DOT logs.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Twinsburg, OH

Pay Range: $11.00 – $17.00/hour (plus possible premiums)

(plus possible premiums) Type: Part-time

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. Good fit if you want flexible, part‑time hours, like driving short routes, and want access to benefits like a stock plan and 401(k) for eligible team members.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.