📣 Twinsburg Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Twinsburg is busy right now with sales roles, especially in home services and food distribution. If you like building relationships and don’t mind being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mount Valley Foundation Services (Groundworks)

Mount Valley Foundation Services (Groundworks) Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.45 – $17.00/hour + commission & bonus

Hands-on role where you visit homeowners, inspect existing foundation and water management work, and suggest added solutions. Good fit if you like physical work, customer contact, and earning extra through sales, with paid training, company vehicle, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 base + annual incentive bonus

You’ll own a book of foodservice accounts, visit customers most of the week, and grow sales and product mix. Great for someone with 3+ years of sales or distribution experience, strong communication skills, and interest in the restaurant/food world, with a full benefits package and bonus plan.

Employer: Groundworks

Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: Uncapped commission; avg. $100K–$150K, top reps $200K–$600K; $750/week training pay

In-home, consultative sales role selling foundation and water management solutions to homeowners. You get company-generated leads (no cold calling), paid training, potential company car, equity ownership, 401(k) match, and full medical benefits, ideal if you’re driven by high commissions and like face-to-face selling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.