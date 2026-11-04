🚌 Twinsburg, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Options

Twinsburg is busy with freight and telecom work right now, and several local companies are hiring fast. If you like being on the road or working with heavy equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kanaan Communications, LLC

Kanaan Communications, LLC Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and locate horizontal directional drilling (HDD) equipment to install conduit, fiber, and utilities. This role is hands-on, outdoors, and comes with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training if you’re new to telecom drilling.

Employer: J&K Express LLC (via Sage Compass Talent )

(via ) Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Full-time (some part-time options)

Salary: $65,000 – $83,200 per year (regional salary or local home-daily options)

Drive newer Amazon Linehaul trucks with either a $1,600/week guaranteed regional route or a local home-daily schedule. Mostly no-touch freight, paid orientation, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and steady year-round work hauling for Amazon. Requires Class A CDL and at least 6 months experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Twinsburg, OH

Type: Contract

Pay: $3,500 – $7,000 per week (about $550–$1,000 per day)

High-earning 26FT box truck delivery work hauling Amazon Relay freight to post offices and Amazon facilities. You can rent a truck through Enterprise if you don’t own one, and schedules are flexible with steady freight for experienced box truck drivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or shifts listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.