Puppy lovers in Twin Lakes, WI, this is your moment. These little ones at The Charlie Project Dog Rescue are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up cherished and well cared for.

Breed: Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever / Poodle mix)

Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever / Poodle mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Personality notes from rescue: Described as an adorable Goldendoodle puppy ready to find a family of her own.

Described as an adorable Goldendoodle puppy ready to find a family of her own. Care needs: Goldendoodles can vary in size and coat type. Their coats often need regular brushing and professional grooming to stay healthy and tangle‑free.

Goldendoodles can vary in size and coat type. Their coats often need and to stay healthy and tangle‑free. Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Miniature Poodle Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality notes from rescue: Called an adorable Mini Poodle puppy who is full of personality and ready for a family.

Called an adorable Mini Poodle puppy who is full of personality and ready for a family. Care needs: Poodles are known for being eager to learn and need regular brushing and professional grooming to prevent matting.

Poodles are known for being and need regular to prevent matting. Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Personality notes from rescue: Part of a litter of Shih Tzu puppies described as playful, affectionate, and full of personality .

Part of a litter of Shih Tzu puppies described as . Size & care: Shih Tzus usually grow to about 9–16 lbs and need regular brushing and grooming to keep their long coats healthy.

Shih Tzus usually grow to about and need to keep their long coats healthy. Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Personality notes from rescue: From the same Shih Tzu group, also described as playful and affectionate .

From the same Shih Tzu group, also described as . Size & care: Expected to be a small adult dog with a coat that needs routine grooming .

Expected to be a small adult dog with a coat that needs . Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Betsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Personality notes from rescue: Listed as a playful, affectionate Shih Tzu puppy.

Listed as a playful, affectionate Shih Tzu puppy. Size & care: Small breed; will need regular grooming and gentle playtime as he grows.

Small breed; will need and gentle playtime as he grows. Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Bravo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Personality notes from rescue: Another of the Shih Tzu babies described as playful and loving .

Another of the Shih Tzu babies described as . Size & care: Likely to stay small; will need consistent grooming and basic puppy training.

Likely to stay small; will need and basic puppy training. Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog / Miniature Poodle mix

French Bulldog / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Background (from rescue): Part of a French Bulldog–Poodle mix group surrendered from an Amish puppy mill that has stopped breeding. The rescue notes these pups came from irresponsible breeding for profit , but they are now safe and looking for real homes.

Part of a French Bulldog–Poodle mix group surrendered from an Amish puppy mill that has stopped breeding. The rescue notes these pups came from , but they are now safe and looking for real homes. Care needs: As a mix of Frenchie and Poodle, she may need regular grooming and a family ready to support her as she grows and adjusts.

As a mix of Frenchie and Poodle, she may need and a family ready to support her as she grows and adjusts. Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)

👉 Meet Lilliput and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Twin Lakes, WI, please consider opening your home to one of these puppies, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a loving family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.