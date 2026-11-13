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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Twin Lakes, WI
Puppy lovers in Twin Lakes, WI, this is your moment. These little ones at The Charlie Project Dog Rescue are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up cherished and well cared for.
Goldie
- Breed: Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever / Poodle mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Personality notes from rescue: Described as an adorable Goldendoodle puppy ready to find a family of her own.
- Care needs: Goldendoodles can vary in size and coat type. Their coats often need regular brushing and professional grooming to stay healthy and tangle‑free.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scarlett
- Breed: Miniature Poodle
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality notes from rescue: Called an adorable Mini Poodle puppy who is full of personality and ready for a family.
- Care needs: Poodles are known for being eager to learn and need regular brushing and professional grooming to prevent matting.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bonnie
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality notes from rescue: Part of a litter of Shih Tzu puppies described as playful, affectionate, and full of personality.
- Size & care: Shih Tzus usually grow to about 9–16 lbs and need regular brushing and grooming to keep their long coats healthy.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Betsy
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Personality notes from rescue: From the same Shih Tzu group, also described as playful and affectionate.
- Size & care: Expected to be a small adult dog with a coat that needs routine grooming.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Betsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bravo
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality notes from rescue: Listed as a playful, affectionate Shih Tzu puppy.
- Size & care: Small breed; will need regular grooming and gentle playtime as he grows.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Bravo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buster
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Personality notes from rescue: Another of the Shih Tzu babies described as playful and loving.
- Size & care: Likely to stay small; will need consistent grooming and basic puppy training.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilliput
- Breed: French Bulldog / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Background (from rescue): Part of a French Bulldog–Poodle mix group surrendered from an Amish puppy mill that has stopped breeding. The rescue notes these pups came from irresponsible breeding for profit, but they are now safe and looking for real homes.
- Care needs: As a mix of Frenchie and Poodle, she may need regular grooming and a family ready to support her as she grows and adjusts.
- Shelter: The Charlie Project Dog Rescue (Twin Lakes, WI)
👉 Meet Lilliput and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Twin Lakes, WI, please consider opening your home to one of these puppies, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a loving family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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