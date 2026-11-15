Twin Falls is hot right now for healthcare travelers, especially MRI techs. If you like strong weekly pay and some Idaho adventure, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr flexible shifts

Specialty: MRI Technologist (acute care)

This is the highest weekly pay on the list, with flexible 12‑hour shifts. ALOIS highlights strong pay, housing stipends, and options for bonuses and continuing education.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Night‑shift MRI role with guaranteed hours and weekly pay. PRN lists solid benefits like 401(k), CE, housing options, and full medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Twin Falls, ID (Level 3 trauma acute care hospital)

(Level 3 trauma acute care hospital) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights

Specialty: MRI Technologist; EPIC EMR

Night‑shift MRI at a Level 3 trauma hospital, ideal if you like higher‑acuity imaging. Requires 2+ years’ MRI experience and living 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights/flexible

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Flexible night schedule with a big national agency. Includes weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Rotating 12‑hour shifts, good if you don’t want straight nights. Trustaff leans into “traveler‑first” support, guaranteed hours, and full medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Lower weekly rate but still solid, with rotating shifts and guaranteed hours. CrossMed notes weekly pay, housing options, license/cert reimbursement, and CE support.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID + surrounding areas (home visits)

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5, rotating on‑call/weekends

Role: Home Health Case Manager for adult patients

You’ll manage a home‑health caseload from admission to discharge, with hourly pay that includes drive time, mileage reimbursement, on‑call and differential pay, plus possible sign‑on bonus and relocation. Requires 2+ years RN experience, Idaho RN license, BLS, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and reach out to a recruiter while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.