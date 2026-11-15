Looking for a loyal friend in Twin Falls? These adoptable dogs are waiting at People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society for someone just like you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Sebastian is a handsome chocolate Lab mix with that classic Lab charm and good looks. If you love outdoor walks and a steady, loyal companion, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Sebastian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Scamp is a young Lab mix pup with a cute black-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners, Scamp could grow into your perfect family dog.

👉 Meet Scamp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Chance is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a warm, golden coat and white markings. He may be a nice choice if you want a dog that’s past the puppy stage but still active enough for walks and play. Ask the shelter about his personality, training, and how he does with kids or other animals.

👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English (Redtick) Coonhound mix

English (Redtick) Coonhound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Beast is an English Redtick Coonhound mix with striking black-and-white coloring. Coonhounds are often smart, active dogs who enjoy using their noses and getting regular exercise. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level and what kind of home would suit him best.

👉 Meet Beast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Twin Falls area, please consider visiting People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society or giving them a call at (208) 736-2299 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.