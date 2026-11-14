Twin Falls retail is busy right now, with big chains and local spots all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers in the apparel department, keep displays stocked and tidy, and support the department manager with sales and inventory. Good fit if you enjoy fashion basics, staying organized, and giving friendly, consistent customer service.

Employer: Bath and bath works

Bath and bath works Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.20 – $27.94 per hour

In this role you guide customers through products and services, handle cash and data entry, and support sales and basic financial transactions. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with numbers, and want solid pay for part‑time hours.

Employer: Oasis Stop N Go

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight convenience store role where you greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store and lot clean. Good option if you like quieter late‑night shifts and want room to grow into management over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.