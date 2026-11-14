Twin Falls has some solid driving work right now, from steady routes to short-term seasonal gigs. If you like staying on the move and know your way around the Magic Valley, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 10:30am–4:00pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Drive FedEx company vehicles around Twin Falls, picking up and delivering packages and helping customers. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, can lift 50+ lbs, and like working with people.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Twin Falls, ID (routes in the Wood River Valley )

(routes in the ) Type: Full-time, seasonal (up to 12 weeks)

Salary: Not listed

Full-time seasonal driving role starting and ending in Twin Falls, delivering packages in the Wood River Valley. Great if you want a short-term boost in hours and income, with a chance it could turn into a permanent spot.

Employer: Ship Done Right

Location: Twin Falls, ID + surrounding areas (Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Boise)

(Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Boise) Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: About $210 per day

Contract box truck route work, Monday–Friday, delivering and installing household appliances. Company provides the truck and fuel card, but you bring your own tools and experience with installs and heavy lifting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.