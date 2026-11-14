Twin Falls’ healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel contracts to steady full-time roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare Corporation

Liberty Healthcare Corporation Location: Twin Falls, ID (remote + local travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000/year

You’ll do structured mental health assessments (not therapy) for kids and teens, mostly via telehealth with some in-person visits in Twin Falls County. Great fit if you’re an LCSW, LMFT, LCPC, LPC, or Psychologist wanting a mostly work-from-home role with strong benefits and 30 days PTO.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed) + sign-on bonus

Work a week-on/week-off night shift with no call, using Siemens CT equipment. Ideal if you’re ARRT + CT certified and want long stretches of days off plus full St. Luke’s benefits.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed) + sign-on bonus

Four 8:30 pm–6:30 am shifts with limited weekend call. Same Siemens CT setup and strong imaging team, with a focus on work/life balance and solid staffing.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls / Jerome, ID

Twin Falls / Jerome, ID Type: Full-time

Split your time 50% acute care, 50% behavioral health at Canyon View. Monday–Friday, five 8-hour shifts, working with a diverse caseload and a multi-disciplinary team, with room for career growth.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed) + sign-on bonus & relocation

Fast-paced ED role where you’ll care for a wide range of emergencies. Best for RNs with 1+ years’ experience (ED strongly preferred) who want strong benefits and support from a large nonprofit system.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Outpatient vascular surgery APP role with 5x8s, weekends off. ICU/inpatient or internal medicine experience is a plus; new grads considered, with performance incentives, malpractice + tail, and a $3,500 professional development fund.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Daytime, Monday–Friday schedule with a varied caseload (neuro, lymphedema, ortho) and 1:1 care. Great if you have 3+ years’ experience and are interested in lymphedema and advanced certifications (LANA preferred).

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Outpatient nephrology APP role focused on same-day access and overflow. 5x8s, weekends off, performance incentives, malpractice + tail, and $3,500 professional development fund; ICU or internal medicine background is a plus, and new grads are welcome.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed) + sign-on bonus

Treat 20–40 patients/day using Varian TrueBeam, Novalis, and Siemens CT Sim, with on-call that has low callback rates. Strong safety culture and process improvement focus.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

APP role in vascular surgery with a large, collaborative specialty network. Designed for NPs with a Master’s degree and national certification, with full benefits, wellness perks, and career development.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed) + sign-on bonus

Week-on/week-off night shifts with no call, working on Siemens and GE MRI units. Mix of ortho, neuro, peds, breast, and more, in a department that emphasizes work/life balance.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Join a team of 9 physicians and 4 APPs with a 1/6 call schedule and a dedicated RN. Offers a highly competitive guaranteed base, potential incentives, and generous recruitment perks like sign-on, loan repayment, and relocation.

Employer: Advantmed

Location: Twin Falls County, ID (field-based)

Twin Falls County, ID (field-based) Type: 1099 / PRN contract

Pay: ~$100 per completed assessment + mileage

Do structured in-home wellness and risk-adjustment visits with flexible weekday scheduling and no nights, weekends, or call. Expect ~30 hours/month ongoing, with 4–5 visits/day and travel within a 55-mile radius.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks)

Travel assignment (13 weeks) Pay: $2,723–$2,924/week

Day-shift Cath Lab RN contract (5x8s, 08:00–17:30) at a 176-bed acute care hospital using Epic. Comes with Aya’s full travel package: day-one benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and licensing/relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.