Twin Falls has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society and hoping to go home soon.

Breed: Border Collie / Great Dane mix

Border Collie / Great Dane mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Bailey is a young mix of smart Border Collie and big, gentle Great Dane. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, he could grow into a wonderful family companion.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Bowser is a handsome Lab mix with a striking silver coat. Labs are known for being loyal and people-focused, and Bowser is ready to be someone’s best buddy.

👉 Meet Bowser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Gray or Silver

White with Gray or Silver Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Noelle is a beautiful Husky mix with a soft, snowy coat. If you enjoy walks, adventures, and an active dog, Noelle may be a great match.

👉 Meet Noelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Hailey is a lovely pittie mix with a sweet chocolate-and-white coat. She’s looking for a family who will give her structure, love, and a comfy place to nap.

👉 Meet Hailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle / Labrador Retriever mix

Standard Poodle / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Flower is a Poodle–Lab mix, often called a "doodle" type dog. She may be a good fit for an active home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training games.

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Ducky is a sharp-looking German Shepherd mix. Shepherds often thrive with mental and physical exercise, so he’ll appreciate an owner who likes to stay busy.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Nicky is another handsome German Shepherd mix, solid black and ready for a fresh start. If you enjoy training and bonding with a smart dog, Nicky could be your match.

👉 Meet Nicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Weimaraner mix

Weimaraner mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society Contact: (208) 736-2299

Kiwi is a sleek Weimaraner mix, a breed known for being active and people-oriented. She’ll likely enjoy a home that can offer daily exercise and attention.

👉 Meet Kiwi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Twin Falls, ID area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society at (208) 736-2299 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.