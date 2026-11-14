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🐶 Friendly Twin Falls Dogs Ready for Adoption Today
Twin Falls has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society and hoping to go home soon.
Bailey
- Breed: Border Collie / Great Dane mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Bailey is a young mix of smart Border Collie and big, gentle Great Dane. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, he could grow into a wonderful family companion.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowser
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Bowser is a handsome Lab mix with a striking silver coat. Labs are known for being loyal and people-focused, and Bowser is ready to be someone’s best buddy.
👉 Meet Bowser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noelle
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Gray or Silver
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Noelle is a beautiful Husky mix with a soft, snowy coat. If you enjoy walks, adventures, and an active dog, Noelle may be a great match.
👉 Meet Noelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hailey
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Hailey is a lovely pittie mix with a sweet chocolate-and-white coat. She’s looking for a family who will give her structure, love, and a comfy place to nap.
👉 Meet Hailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flower
- Breed: Standard Poodle / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Flower is a Poodle–Lab mix, often called a "doodle" type dog. She may be a good fit for an active home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training games.
👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ducky
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Ducky is a sharp-looking German Shepherd mix. Shepherds often thrive with mental and physical exercise, so he’ll appreciate an owner who likes to stay busy.
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nicky
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Nicky is another handsome German Shepherd mix, solid black and ready for a fresh start. If you enjoy training and bonding with a smart dog, Nicky could be your match.
👉 Meet Nicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kiwi
- Breed: Weimaraner mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society
- Contact: (208) 736-2299
Kiwi is a sleek Weimaraner mix, a breed known for being active and people-oriented. She’ll likely enjoy a home that can offer daily exercise and attention.
👉 Meet Kiwi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Twin Falls, ID area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society at (208) 736-2299 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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