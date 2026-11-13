Twin Falls has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re looking for a loyal friend to share your life and adventures, these pups are ready to go home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix

Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Weight: About 60 lbs

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Paws Rescue Inc (Twin Falls, ID)

Why Coffey is special:

Coffey is a fun-loving, adventure-ready dog who would do best with an active family. He’s the kind of pup who will happily join you on walks, camping trips, and outdoor adventures. He may do well as an only dog, but could also enjoy having a canine companion, depending on the match.

If you’re looking for a young, energetic buddy to explore Idaho’s great outdoors, Coffey might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Coffey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Senior (about 8 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Paws Rescue Inc (Twin Falls, ID)

Why Sherba is special:

Sherba is a sweet senior girl looking for a calm, loving home. Her foster says she is “the sweetest Shepherd ever.” She is good with dogs, cats, and kids, making her a wonderful choice for many types of families.

She enjoys going for walks and is great on a leash, so she’ll be happy to join you for gentle strolls and family time. Sherba came into rescue through no fault of her own and is simply hoping for a soft place to land for her golden years.

👉 Meet Sherba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Twin Falls, ID, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. You can contact Paws Rescue Inc through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.