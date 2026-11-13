Twin Falls has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for a cozy home and a loving family. All of these kitties are at People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society and are looking for someone special to choose them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Noah is a handsome orange boy with that classic tabby charm. As an adult cat, he’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’ve been hoping for a mellow companion to share the couch with, Noah could be your guy.

👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Mustard is a sleek black cat with a soft coat and bright eyes. Adult cats like Mustard often adjust well to home life and are easier to read than busy kittens. If you love classic black cats, he might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Mustard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Ichabod is a striking brown/chocolate kitty with a unique look. He’s an adult, so his size and personality are already set, making it easier to know what you’re bringing home. If you’re drawn to cats with a one-of-a-kind appearance, Ichabod is worth a visit.

👉 Meet Ichabod and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Ocean is a beautiful all-black adult female cat. She’s ready for a quiet, steady home where she can feel safe and loved. If you’ve been thinking about adding a gentle feline friend to your life, Ocean could be the one.

👉 Meet Ocean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Orange/Red

Mostly Orange/Red Shelter: People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 736-2299

Allie is a mostly orange adult female, which is a bit rare and very special. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can relax and enjoy sunny windowsills and gentle pets. If you’ve wanted an orange girl cat, Allie is waiting.

👉 Meet Allie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Twin Falls, ID and thinking about adopting, please call People for Pets Magic Valley Humane Society at (208) 736-2299 to ask about these cats or stop by to meet them in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.