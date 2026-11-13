Twin Falls healthcare is hopping right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to high-paying travel and pharmacist roles. If you’re in (or open to) Twin Falls, there’s something here for different experience levels.

Employer: Talent4Health

Talent4Health Location: Twin Falls, ID (Acute care hospital, Level III trauma)

(Acute care hospital, Level III trauma) Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,185 per week

Work nights in a busy respiratory department covering NICU through geriatrics, with Epic charting and modern vents (Dräger, Hamilton, Vapotherm). Great fit if you have NICU experience, like self-scheduling, and want solid hours plus a strong travel agency behind you.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,473 per week

Night-shift MRI tech contract with a respected travel agency that guarantees stipends for facility call-offs, which helps keep your income steady. Good option if you want strong weekly pay and a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: W3Global (recruiting for a local pharmacy)

(recruiting for a local pharmacy) Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: Competitive, high pay DOE (plus benefits)

Full-time staff pharmacist role with medical, 401(k) + match, PTO, and possible moving-cost help. Newly licensed PharmD grads are welcome, and the setting is described as a low-key retail pharmacy with a small tech team and manageable script volume.

Employer: Heritage Assisted Living of Twin Falls

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with daily living, social time, and health needs in an assisted living community. Good fit if you’re kind, reliable, and want to get started in healthcare; prior direct care and CPR are preferred but not strictly required.

Employer: R&R Pharmacy

Location: Twin Falls, ID (floats to Jerome & Gooding)

(floats to Jerome & Gooding) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $55–$65 per hour, DOE

Locally owned independent pharmacy where you’ll float between a few Magic Valley locations, mostly Twin Falls and Jerome. Offers 401(k) + match, PTO, flexible schedule, tuition reimbursement, and employee discount, ideal if you like a busy, community-focused retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the employer or recruiter—they often have similar openings they don’t always post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.