📣 Twin Falls Sales Jobs with Multiple Openings & $85K+ OTE

Twin Falls has some strong sales roles right now, from tech demos in Walmart to leading a door-to-door team. Good mix of base pay, commission, and growth paths.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000+ (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Sell websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and more to local small businesses. This one stands out for uncapped commissions, hybrid work (home + field), and 12 weeks of paid training plus a clear path into leadership.

Employer: Cable One / Sparklight Careers

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of residential sales reps selling internet and related services. Good fit if you have 5+ years of outside residential sales, want to coach a team, and like a mix of field (30%) and office (70%) work with solid benefits starting day one.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for Meta)

Location: Walmart #3897 – Twin Falls, ID 83301

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Temporary Fixed Term)

Pay: $23/hour + potential seasonal completion bonus

Schedule: 12 hours/week, Sat–Sun, 12:00–6:00 pm, plus extra holiday shifts

Perfect if you love new tech and VR and want weekend work only. You’ll demo Meta products in-store, engage shoppers, and get 100% paid remote training plus resume-building experience in consumer AI and spatial computing.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on training, benefits, and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.