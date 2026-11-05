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📋 Twin Falls Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Office Roles
Twin Falls has some solid office jobs open right now, from healthcare front desks to state tax records. All three are full-time and based in or near Twin Falls, ID.
Registration Supervisor
- Employer: North Canyon Network of Care
- Location: Twin Falls, ID (with some travel to other sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the registration team in a healthcare setting, overseeing daily front desk operations, training new staff, and keeping patient check-in running smoothly. Good fit if you have clerical and people-management experience and like a mix of leadership, problem-solving, and patient service.
Administrative Assistant – ProActive Behavioral Health
- Employer: Pro Active Advantage, LLC
- Location: Twin Falls, ID (with travel to Burley and Gooding as needed)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, HSA, vision, paid time off, professional development
Front desk role in a behavioral health clinic: answer phones, greet clients, handle intake paperwork, schedule visits, and take payments. Great if you want steady hours, solid benefits, and like helping people who are getting mental health and recovery support.
Technical Records Specialist 1 – Tax Commission
- Employer: State of Idaho – Tax Commission
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Applications accepted until 11:59 PM MST on the posting end date (see listing)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PERSI retirement, paid sick/vacation/parental leave, 11 paid holidays
Office role supporting the Compliance division: post payments, work with liens, use computer record systems, and explain rules and policies to the public. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, like clear procedures, and want strong state benefits and work-life balance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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