🎓 Twin Falls Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Tutor Roles

Twin Falls has some solid options right now if you love working with kids and teens. Here are a few local education roles worth a look.

Employer: Twin Falls School District

Twin Falls School District Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach first graders at Rock Creek Elementary, focusing on early reading, writing, and math. Great fit if you’re a licensed Idaho teacher who loves collaboration, PLCs, and building a warm, structured classroom for young learners.

Employer: Twin Falls School District

Twin Falls School District Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 3:45–5:45 PM)

(Tues & Thurs, 3:45–5:45 PM) Salary: Not listed

Perfect for college students who want classroom experience. You’ll help middle schoolers with homework in math, language arts, and science, and serve as a positive role model in a single, structured classroom setting.

Employer: Sequoia Children's Center

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (with some part-time options)

Salary: Compensation based on experience and education

Lead a play-based, curiosity-driven preschool classroom using approaches like Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Waldorf. Best for very experienced early childhood educators who want to shape curriculum, mentor others, and work year-round in a thoughtfully designed learning space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting or school site lists related openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.