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🔧 Twin Falls Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Twin Falls has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from flexible hotel housekeeping to skilled maintenance work with strong pay.
Below are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.
Part-Time Housekeeper (On-Call/Flexible) – Hilton Garden Inn
- Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- Type: Part-time, on-call/fill-in
- Pay: From $15.00/hour (about 20 hours/week, not guaranteed)
- Experience: 1 year cleaning required
Ideal if you want extra income and can come in on short notice. You’ll help keep guest areas spotless and safe, with weekend availability required and occasional evenings. Includes employee discount.
Part-Time Housekeeper – Hilton Garden Inn
- Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour (about 20 hours/week)
- Experience: 1 year cleaning required
More of a regular part-time schedule than the on-call role. You’ll clean guest rooms, bathrooms, and hallways, restock supplies, and help keep the hotel welcoming. Weekend/holiday availability may be required, plus an employee discount.
Maintenance Technician – PROMAN Staffing USA (Direct Hire)
- Employer: PROMAN Staffing USA (for a manufacturing operation)
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: Up to $33.65/hour
- Bonus: $5,000 First-Year Success Incentive
- Shifts: Multiple shifts, including day and night
Great fit if you’re the go-to person for fixing machines. You’ll troubleshoot and repair production equipment, handle mechanical/electrical/hydraulic/pneumatic systems, and do preventive maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision from Day One, 401(k) with match, PTO, and long-term stability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.