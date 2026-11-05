🔧 Twin Falls Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Twin Falls has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from flexible hotel housekeeping to skilled maintenance work with strong pay.

Below are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Part-time, on-call/fill-in

Pay: From $15.00/hour (about 20 hours/week , not guaranteed)

(about , not guaranteed) Experience: 1 year cleaning required

Ideal if you want extra income and can come in on short notice. You’ll help keep guest areas spotless and safe, with weekend availability required and occasional evenings. Includes employee discount.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour (about 20 hours/week )

(about ) Experience: 1 year cleaning required

More of a regular part-time schedule than the on-call role. You’ll clean guest rooms, bathrooms, and hallways, restock supplies, and help keep the hotel welcoming. Weekend/holiday availability may be required, plus an employee discount.

Employer: PROMAN Staffing USA (for a manufacturing operation)

(for a manufacturing operation) Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: Up to $33.65/hour

Bonus: $5,000 First-Year Success Incentive

Shifts: Multiple shifts, including day and night

Great fit if you’re the go-to person for fixing machines. You’ll troubleshoot and repair production equipment, handle mechanical/electrical/hydraulic/pneumatic systems, and do preventive maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision from Day One, 401(k) with match, PTO, and long-term stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.