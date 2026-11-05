🚌 Twin Falls Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Twin Falls has a nice mix of local driving and higher‑pay OTR work right now. If you’ve got a CDL (or just a clean license and good attitude), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Twin Falls, ID (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week , $5,000/week minimum for weeks worked)

(most earn , for weeks worked) Highlights: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, fuel price guarantee (about $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), paid permits, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance. Passport required for U.S./Canada travel.

Employer: Staker Parson Materials & Construction (Idaho Materials & Construction, a CRH Company)

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive base pay (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Highlights: Drive a ready mix truck to commercial and residential job sites, operate the mixer, and keep equipment clean and safe. Requires CDL Class A or B and valid DOT medical card. Comes with medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and growth opportunities in a large, stable construction group.

Employer: Falls of Neuse Management LLC (National Coatings & Supplies, Inc.)

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (no nights, weekends, or holidays)

(no nights, weekends, or holidays) Highlights: Use a company vehicle to run hot-shot, loop, and shuttle routes delivering parts. Light warehouse work: checking in freight, stocking shelves, and keeping the store and vehicle clean. Entry-level with training provided, plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Highlights: Great for someone who likes being around cars without long-haul driving. Greet service customers, move vehicles, help with shuttle runs, and keep the lot and showroom clean. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and vehicle purchase discounts.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.