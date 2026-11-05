📣 Twin Falls Sales Jobs With Multiple Local Opportunities

Twin Falls has some solid sales roles right now, especially if you like working with local clients and growing long-term accounts. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Patrick Buchanan – State Farm Insurance Agent

Patrick Buchanan – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $150,000 per year

Perks: Bonus based on performance, competitive salary, paid time off, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Help clients manage everyday financial risks while you grow a strong book of business. This role is great if you have a Series 6 or 7, know investments, and want a mix of sales, client education, and long-term portfolio support.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Competitive compensation with uncapped earning potential (exact base not listed)

(exact base not listed) Perks: 3 weeks PTO, 9 paid holidays, volunteer time off, health/dental/vision/pet insurance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, company laptop

Full-cycle sales role selling radio, digital, and marketing solutions to local businesses. Ideal if you have 2+ years of sales experience, love prospecting, and want room to grow your income with uncapped commissions.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles tend to pop up once you’re already in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.