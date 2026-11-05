🛒 Twin Falls Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Twin Falls has some solid part-time retail and merch jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and helping customers.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $16.00/hour (depends on experience and location)

(depends on experience and location) Why it’s nice: Steady stocking work in a well-known tool store, with paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, and a company-matched 401(k). Schedules stay within 6am–10pm and the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Location: Territory includes Declo, Rupert, and Twin Falls (must live near Burley, ID )

Territory includes (must live near ) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $18.00/hour + potential incentives , gas and mileage reimbursement

, Why it’s nice: Good fit if you like driving and working on your own. You’ll visit stores, set up displays, stock and rotate product, and help boost sales for customers. Comes with growth opportunities and a safe, inclusive work environment.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (varied shifts; focus on nights)

(varied shifts; focus on nights) Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed) Why it’s nice: Active, physical job keeping shelves full and the store ready for the next day. Offers flexible schedules, associate discounts, and health and welfare benefits for eligible employees (medical, dental, 401k, PTO). Great if you like fast-paced work and don’t mind late hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.