🚧 Twin Falls Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Twin Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools and solving mechanical problems on the spot.

Here are a few strong options in construction & skilled trades hiring in Twin Falls, ID:

Employer: Altec

Altec Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $32–$37/hour, plus potential overtime

You’ll work on heavy equipment (aerial devices, digger derricks, cranes, construction and farm equipment) out in the field, using a company service vehicle and getting ongoing OEM training. This role is great if you already have mechanic/tech experience and want career progression, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation), and a job that keeps you moving instead of stuck in one shop.

Employer: Idaho Garage Door

Idaho Garage Door Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Benefits: Company truck, fuel card, health insurance, tools provided

Hands-on role installing and repairing garage doors, hardware, and related electrical/mechanical parts. Good fit if you have construction, carpentry, or handyman experience and like seeing a job through from start to finish while talking directly with customers.

(Also listed on LinkedIn here: Garage Door Technician – Idaho Garage Door)

If one of these looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers will train the right person with solid mechanical skills and a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.