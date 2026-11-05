🤝 Twin Falls Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Twin Falls has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. A few of these roles also offer flexible schedules and strong benefits.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare Corporation

Liberty Healthcare Corporation Location: Twin Falls, ID (mostly remote, travel in Twin Falls County & nearby)

(mostly remote, travel in Twin Falls County & nearby) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000/year + benefits (health, dental, vision, 30 days PTO, 401(k), mileage reimbursement)

You’ll complete structured assessments with children and adults who have autism or developmental disabilities to help decide what services they qualify for. This role is great if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of disability support experience, and want work-from-home flexibility with some local travel.

Note: Same job is also listed on Indeed; details are the same.

Employer: Retro Fitness

Retro Fitness Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (includes free gym membership, uniforms, discounts)

Perfect if you enjoy working with kids and want a flexible, part-time role in a gym setting. You’ll supervise children, run simple games and activities, and keep the Kids Klub area organized. High school diploma or 2+ years childcare experience plus Infant/Child First Aid & CPR are required.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

Location: Twin Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (5x8s with weekend rotation)

(5x8s with weekend rotation) Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus eligible, full benefits)

Hospital-based role working in inpatient, Canyon View, and ED settings. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, care plans, and crisis intervention for patients and families. Requires a Master’s in Social Work and LMSW license; comes with robust onboarding, wellness incentives, and full benefits.

Employer: Innovative Health Care Concepts (IHCC)

Location: Twin Falls, ID (in-person, community-based)

(in-person, community-based) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour per billable hour (training at $22/hour)

You’ll coordinate services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities—writing service plans, joining team meetings, and visiting homes and agencies. Needs a Bachelor’s in a human services field; experience with developmental disabilities is preferred. Full-time staff get PTO, holiday pay, health & life insurance, plus mileage reimbursement and a company laptop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.