🏭 Twin Falls Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Night & Day Openings

Twin Falls is busy with food production right now, and several plants are hiring for solid, full-time roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time, night shift (C or D shift)

Pay: $22.07/hour

Keep the warehouse organized at a major frozen potato plant—running a compactor, moving cases, loading trailers, and driving a forklift. Forklift training is provided if you’re not yet certified, and the role comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with company contributions, and bonus programs.

Employer: Chobani

Chobani Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights, every other weekend

Pay: $25.50–$33.50/hour + bonus + equity + benefits

Run and monitor pasteurizing equipment, keep detailed production records, and help ensure food safety for Chobani products. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet for long shifts, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Chobani

Chobani Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID Type: Full-time, 12-hour days, every other weekend

Pay: From $24.25/hour + bonus + equity + benefits (upper range not fully listed)

Work in the Fruit Room, following safety and food-quality rules while running equipment and keeping accurate paperwork. Great for someone with basic computer skills and production or forklift experience who wants steady shifts and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.