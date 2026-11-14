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Carson Daly Reveals Bizarre Tattoo He Got After Jennifer Love Hewitt Split
By Jennifer Havener,4 days ago
Sandra Bullock & Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Perry & Julia Roberts, and Whoopi Goldberg & Ted Danson all have something in common. They’re some of the forgotten high-profile romances of the 1990s. Today host Carson Daly and actress Jennifer Love Hewitt are in good company. They briefly dated decades ago. The Voice host revealed the bizarre tattoo he got after the split. Keep reading for all the details.
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