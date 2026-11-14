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Chris Harrison Reveals Why ‘The Vow’ Avoids Eliminations
By Jennifer Havener,11 days ago
Chris Harrison spent nearly 20 years helping people find love on ABC’s Bachelor franchise. However, he left the network in 2021 amid backlash for defending Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against racism claims. He’s now ready to reclaim his role as a beloved reality show host. However, The Vow avoids certain things that are standard on The Bachelor. Keep reading to find out why his new show got rid of elimination ceremonies.