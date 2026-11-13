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‘Today’ Carson Daly Replaces Sheinelle Jones In Season Of Saying ‘Yes’
By Amanda Lauren,11 days ago
Carson Daly has been taking on more than ever before. Not only is he the host of The Voice, but he just accepted the job as the co-host of Saturday Today. That adds to his Monday-through-Friday gig as a contributor to Today. However, he is in the season of saying “yes,” so when Sheinelle Jones went missing, Carson jumped right in. Keep reading for more details as to what went down.
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