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‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Joe Amabile ‘Worried’ Amid MRI Scans
By Jennifer Havener,9 days ago
Joe Amabile turned 40 earlier this year. He thought it would be a good idea to get a full-body MRI scan to check on his health. The Bachelor In Paradise alum was shocked when the MRI revealed a brain tumor. He had surgery a few weeks later. Now, he opened up about how ‘worried’ he is about upcoming MRI scans after brain surgery. Keep reading for the latest update.