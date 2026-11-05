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Ezra Sosa & Julia Stiles Permanently Showcase Their Bond After Elimination
By Hailee Dent,6 days ago
Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles have permanently showcased their bond after their sad elimination. This is something they knew they wanted to do from the beginning. However, fans love that they did this, and it is something that will seriously stick with them forever. Julia and Ezra grew a strong bond while she was on Dancing With The Stars, and they will share that forever. Keep reading to find out more about this situation.