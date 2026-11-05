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‘DWTS’ Tatyana Ali Makes Bold Choice, Fans Suspect She’s Shading Val
By Hailee Dent,5 days ago
Dancing With The Stars contestant Tatyana Ali has made a bold choice that led fans to suspect that she was shading Val. This is something that they were surprised about. However, she is going to stand by her choice. Tatyana is one of the lowest-scoring contestants left on the show. However, she is not going to let that cloud her judgment and morals. Keep reading to find out more about this situation.