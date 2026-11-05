undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carson Daly Lands Major New Gig After Leaving ‘The Voice’
By Jennifer Havener,5 days ago
Carson Daly first caught attention as host of MTV’s Total Request Live. He hosted the video request show for five years before leaving in 2003. He reportedly returned to his old stomping ground last month to film a TRL anniversary special. Now, he’s landed a major new gig amid his impending exit from The Voice after 15 years. Keep reading for more details on the exciting new role.
35