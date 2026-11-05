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‘The View’ Joy Behar Shares Rare Praise For President Trump
By Jennifer Havener,3 days ago
Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted that the Democrats would slightly beat the Republicans in the midterm elections. However, the Democrats dominated the election, turning several red states blue and taking control of the House and the Senate. The View hosts reacted to the shocking election results on Wednesday’s show. Joy Behar shared rare praise for President Trump after spending years criticizing him.