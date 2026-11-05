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Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire For Controversial Parenting Choice
By Hailee Dent,3 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for a controversial parenting choice that fans saw on The Kardashians. This is something that shocked a lot of people when they saw it. Now Kourtney has a lot of people bashing her for what she is doing. However, it is a controversial topic, so there are some fans defending her actions. There is a lot to unfold and uncover. Keep reading to find out more about this.